Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain arrested following incident in Mykonos

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested following an incident on the island of Mykonos on Thursday.

The England defender, 27, is on holiday in Greece.

The Syros prosecutor’s office said on Friday that “three foreigners” had been arrested after an alleged altercation with police officers in Mykonos.

Maguire’s lawyer Konstantinos Darivas said he denies the allegations and is “fully convinced he will be released without any charges” on Saturday.

Maguire joined United from Leicester for £80m – a world record fee for a defender – in August 2019.

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” United said in a statement on Friday.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Greek police said in a statement officers had tried to break up an altercation between two groups outside a bar and that the three foreigners had then verbally abused and assaulted one of the officers.

The statement claimed that after arriving at Mykonos police station, the three arrested individuals then “strongly resisted, pushing and hitting three police officers” and that “one of the detainees tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed”.

The police say a file has been opened which includes accusations of “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official”.

It is not known specifically what Maguire has been accused of.

United’s season finished with a 2-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on 16 August. – bbc.com