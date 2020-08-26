Harry Maguire withdrawn from England

MANCHESTER United captain Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate after being given a suspended prison sentence on the Greek island of Syros.

Defender Maguire, 27, was named in Southgate’s latest squad earlier on Tuesday, while his trial was ongoing.

He was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

Southgate said withdrawing Maguire was “in the best interests of all parties”.

Maguire was given a jail sentence of 21 months and 10 days, which is suspended for three years, after an altercation on Mykonos.

He said after the verdict he had instructed his legal team “with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing”.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims,” he added. – bbc.com