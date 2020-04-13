Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech Has Life Changed Due To COVID And Lockdown? Please Help Us Answer
Tech
April 13, 2020

Has Life Changed Due To COVID And Lockdown? Please Help Us Answer

Print
EMail

The going theory is that the world is never going back to what it was before the COVID 19 pandemic. There are shifts happening all across the social and economic sphere. Some new patterns are being formed right now as lockdowns are effected etc. Mostly, what is happening is an acceleration of trends that were already underway for example remote working, e-commerce, video on demand, death of newspapers….

So, that’s the theory but is it really unfolding that way? Please help us figure this out in the ‘unscientific’ survey below. Please also share this with as diverse a group of people as you can. Thank you!

Consumer behavior during COVID 19 lockdown, a survey

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge




If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Has Life Changed Due To COVID And Lockdown? Please Help Us Answer appeared first on Techzim.