Heathrow Airport brings in robots to fight coronavirus

Disinfection robots have been installed at Heathrow Airport as part of measures to help keep the passengers and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Previously used to tackle hospital acquired infections, the machines move through the airport terminals disinfecting high risk touch points like bathrooms and lifts.

The robots use ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill viruses and stop them replicating.

The airport has also brought in other features including anti-viral wraps on escalators, and trolleys and passenger temperature checks. – bbc.com