Heathrow passenger numbers fall to 1970s’ levels

On Wednesday, Heathrow called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to use next week’s Budget to extend the furlough scheme and give a 100% business rates holiday to give additional support to the aviation sector.

Heathrow doesn’t have many passengers at the moment, but one thing it does have a lot of is borrowing.

The London airport has built a £15bn debt pile in the past decade while paying its shareholders several billion pounds in dividends.

The collapse in traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic has understandably put a strain on its finances, to the extent that the company has asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), its economic regulator, for an increase in prices to compensate.

The request has outraged its airline customers, who say they and their passengers should not have to pick up the airport’s pandemic tab.

There is no danger of Heathrow running out of money in the short term – it has about £4bn in cash, enough to keep it ticking over for two years – but the accounts do include a warning about the future.

The directors say that the uncertainty about the timescale and nature of the recovery from the pandemic “indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which could cast significant doubt upon the group and the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.