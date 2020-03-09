Here Are The 10 Worst Battery Draining Apps

If you’re like the rest of us normal folk, you spend a lot of time feeling anxious about the battery life of the computer you move around with. No, not your laptop, but your smartphone.

If that is indeed the case, a good place to fight that anxiety would be to acquire as much knowledge about which apps are the guilty offenders when it comes to battery drain.

Uswitch conducted some research and compiled the top 10 biggest offenders when it comes to battery drain and unfortunately for me, I have 4 of the 10 apps on my phone. You might have more or less but here are the 10 biggest battery drainers:

Google Facebook Messenger WhatsApp Amazon Alexa Gmail Uber Waze Google Chrome YouTube Music

If you use Instagram and Twitter heavily you might be relieved that those aren’t in the top 10 but they aren’t far off, with Uswitch ranking them as 11 and 13 respectively.

Other popular applications like Telegram, TikTok, Snapchat and Spotify occupy 12th, 14th, 18th and 20th spots respectively.

Uswitch explains that the apps on our phones require permissions and these are the reasons why they then drain battery:

The more permissions an app was able to access, the more demanding that app is on that mobile device. The overall ranking is then based on how many permissions, within the 13 categories, an app is able to access on any mobile device. Uswitch

