Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now
Tech
April 29, 2020

Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now

Print
EMail

The official PlayStation Blog has published a list of games that are going on sale for under $20 between 28 April and 13 May. After going through the list here are some of the titles I believe to be worth a look.

I considered price and the Metacritic review score along with personal preference when compiling this list so keep in mind this isn’t the entire list;

Game Safe Price Usual Price Metacritic Review Score (out of 100)
ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $14.99 $59.99 81
CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE – SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 83
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS III SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 81
CALL OF DUTY: GHOSTS SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 78
CALL OF DUTY: INFINITE WARFARE – SEASON PASS $19.99 $49.99 75
CITIES: SKYLINES + SURVIVING MARS $14.99 $59.99 81
DARK SOULS 2: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN $9.99 $39.99 87
DARKSIDERS WARMASTERED EDITION $4.99 $19.99 81
DIRT RALLY 2.0 – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.79 $59.99 N/A
DISHONORED DEFINITIVE EDITION $5.99 $19.99 80
DISHONORED 2 $11.99 $29.99 88
EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 75
F1 2019 $17.99 $59.99 84
FALLOUT 4 $14.99 $29.99 87
FAR CRY 3 CLASSIC EDITION $14.99 $29.99 70
FAR CRY 5 $14.99 $59.99 81
FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION $9.89 $29.99 78
GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION AND GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD $19.79 $44.99 97
HITMAN – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $8.99 $59.99 84
HITMAN 2 – STANDARD EDITION $17.99 $59.99 82
INJUSTICE 2 $5.99 $19.99 87
METRO REDUX $8.99 $29.99 83
OUTER WILDS $18.74 $24.99 82
OVERCOOKED $6.79 $16.99 78
PREY: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $39.99 79
PROJECT CARS – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $7.99 $39.99 83
RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION $8.99 $39.99 85
SAINTS ROW IV RE-ELECTED $4.99 $19.99 75
SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION $4.49 $29.99 77
SNIPER ELITE 4 $11.99 $59.99 77
SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE – SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 79
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: CELEBRATION EDITION $19.99 $39.99 68
YOOKA-LAYLEE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE LAIR $17.99 $29.99 82

This list contains the games that are under $25 and have a score of at least 75 on metacritic. For the two games included in this list with a Metacritic score under 75 (Far Cry 3 & Star Wars Battlefront II) are both titles I’ve experienced and enjoyed immensely.

The best values I see are the games under $10. For $15 you can play Darksiders, Injustic 2 and Sleeping Dogs. 3 titles for that price is great.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Here’s A List Of Great Games Under $20 On The PS Store Right Now appeared first on Techzim.