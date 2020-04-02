Here’s How You Can Listen To 8000+ Radio Stations Around The World For Free
Put simply, if you’re a radio lover you’ll undoubtedly have a blast using Radio Garden.
The non-profit Dutch radio and digital research project developed between 2013 to 2016 lets users tune in to thousands of online radio streams from all over the world by hovering over a globe. The interface of Radio Garden is literally a 3D geolocation, where the user navigates through a representation of the globe.
How does Radio Garden work?
Radio Garden crawls the web for radio streams coming from a number of different locations on the planet. The globe interface we spoke about is what users will navigate the 8000+ radio stations you can listen to.
With over 8000 stations, you’ll be spoilt for choice but unfortunately discovering will be a bit random – which is a good or bad thing depending on how you see things. For those who like the spontaneity of listening to new sounds on a daily basis, this will be great. For those who prefer a more streamlined experience, Radio Garden simply doesn’t offer that.
Thankfully, your access to these radio stations is legal so you can shelve your piracy concerns.
What don’t I like
There are some things I don’t appreciate about Radio Garden. Navigating around the interface seems a tad bit too clunky for me – I thought it was only an issue on my PC but it definitely is an issue. Is it experience breaking? Nope but just a minor annoyance I thought I should mention it.
Whilst it has over 8000+ stations, that’s not to say it has ALL the stations – this isn’t something to complain about though since this is a FREE website after all, just a warning that if you’re looking for a very specific station you might not find.
Listen to live radio streams on Radio Garden
