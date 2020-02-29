Here’s How You Can Pay For Netflix Using EcoCash/OneMoney

A few weeks ago we talked about Paymy.co.zw – a payments platform being introduced by Fresh In A Box in order to make it possible for Zimbos to make cross-border payments (that normally require a Visa/Mastercard) using local currency.

The service has gone live and will facilitate payments for the following services and more:

Netflix

Showmax

Apple Gift Cards

PSN Gift Cards

Digital Ocean

And more…

When we initially got in touch with Kuda Musasiwa of Fresh In A Box he explained that the service will work as follows:

We use the money people pay over seas for food delivery in Zim and use it to pay for services like Netflix overseas . Use the rtgs people pay here for stuff like Netflix to run our procument and delivery for veggie business. Using any avaible apis and if not api available the “gift cards “ systems most popular services have. A lot of brilliant people struggle with paying for simple things. We have already been helping young devs with payments for stuff like digital ocean etc Kuda Musasiwa

PAYmy has a no-nonsense UI that’s extremely easy to navigate and has very few steps. Once you’ve selected the service you want to pay for, you’ll get the RTGS price before choosing to add more services or checking out.







Paymy offers the most convenient way to pay for these packages because it’s cheaper than what bank’s charge – or at least cheaper than what FBC the bank I usually use to pay for Netflix charges- and I also don’t have to go and deposit my US$ in the prefunded card which is more money and time lost.

