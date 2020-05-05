Hiring A Developer? Devcenter’s Free eBook Could Be Of Use

Last December, we shared Devcentre’s State of Code Jobs document which shared interesting insights on Nigerian software development trends. The startup has now released a 2-part eBook giving tips on Hiring developers.

The document titled 7 Mistakes Managers Make When Hiring Nigerian Developers explores the Nigerian context but I felt most of the information I browsed through is applicable to Zim’s context as well.

The 2 books include the following information;

The use of Copy & Paste Job Descriptions/ Failure to create an honest Job Advert Scheduling in-person interviews as the first next step after applications Moving Too Slow Having unrealistic expectations Interviewing too many candidates Lack of a definite onboarding plan Discarding candidates for future hire

Each mistake acts as a chapter that describes the mistake itself along with giving advice on how to actually ensure the same mistakes aren’t made after reading the book.

Both books contain a combined total of 25 pages making this a concise read that should take interested parties a day or two to go through but save them the long hours associated with a terrible hire.

Download 7 Mistakes Managers Make When Hiring Nigerian Developers Part I here.

Download 7 Mistakes Managers Make When Hiring Nigerian Developers Part II here. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





