How much you need to make the richest one percent list

Curious to know what the cutoff is to be in the wealthiest one percent? The new annual Wealth Report from Knight Frank breaks the numbers down for the US and other countries around the world.

An individual in the US needs a net wealth of $4,4 million to be among the richest one percent in the world, according to the Knight Frank 2021 Wealth Report.

Compared to the rest of the world, the US has the third-highest wealth threshold to break into the one percent. However, the US has the highest number of what Knight Frank calls ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI) residents.

The real-estate consultancy firm defines a UHNWI resident as someone whose net wealth exceeds

$30 million. Switzerland has the second-highest wealth threshold, with a person needing $5,1 million to join the richest one percent. Monaco — where the densest population of the super-rich reside according to Knight Frank — has the highest mark to hit for the one percent: $7,9 million.

Others listed in the report included No. 4 Singapore at $2,9 million, positioning it as Asia’s highest entry ahead of Hong Kong, which requires a net wealth of $2.8 million.

The highest entry to the richest one percent for Latin America is Argentina at $360 000. South Africa has the highest wealth threshold out of any other country in Africa, at $180 000. Countries with the lowest wealth thresholds to crack into the one percent include Indonesia, where a person needs $60 000, and Kenya, where a net wealth of $20 000 is needed for that status.

The report predicts that India’s one percent threshold will almost double within the next five years and increase by about 70 percent for the Chinese Mainland from

$850 000 in 2020.

“We are entering a new economic cycle and the prospects for wealth creation and growth are huge,” David Bailin, Chief Investment Officer at Citi Private Bank, told Knight Frank.

— businessinsider