How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode

An update rolling out since yesterday now means every single WhatsApp user – yes even you without WhatsApp beta- can now activate dark mode if you update to the latest version of WhatsApp.

Activating dark mode is extremely simple and just a few steps:

Open WhatsApp Press the 3-dot menu option in the top right of your display Go to Settings > Chats Select theme Change from Light to Dark











