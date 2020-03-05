Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode
Tech
March 5, 2020

How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode

Print
EMail

An update rolling out since yesterday now means every single WhatsApp user – yes even you without WhatsApp beta- can now activate dark mode if you update to the latest version of WhatsApp.

Activating dark mode is extremely simple and just a few steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Press the 3-dot menu option in the top right of your display
  3. Go to Settings > Chats
  4. Select theme
  5. Change from Light to Dark

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge




If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post How To Turn On WhatsApp Dark Mode appeared first on Techzim.