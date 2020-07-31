HR PERSPECTIVE: Must-reads for business people
I READ books. I have more than 200 books in my Amazon audible library. I have picked some of the insightful ones which I think are worth reading. The advantage of using Amazon Audible is that I can use my idle time at home or when travelling to listen to these books.
Some of these books I have listened to them more than 10 times and these include Naked Statistics by Charles Wheelan, Thinking, fast and slow by Daniel Kahneman, Boards that excel by Josephy White, The Winning Attitude by John C Maxwell, The leadership Code by Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood, Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Why CEOs fail by David L Dotlichi and Peter C Cairo.
This booklist is a treasure. I have learnt bout leadership, analytics, managing people, business development, performance management and coaching, innovation, and presentation skills. The good thing about Amazon Audible is that once you buy the book and you use the Audible App, the books are yours for life. Audible allows you to share your library with a few limited friends and colleagues.
I have a monthly subscription to Audible, I get roughly 3 free credits every month which I can use to buy any 3 books of my choice regardless of price.
That is a big deal for me. This is how I have managed to grow my Audible library to more than 240 books to date.
More importantly, for those intending to build their libraries is that audible books are reasonably priced, unlike other book formats.
You can get a book for as little as $2. There is no better bargain than that. Enjoy listening to these books and build your library.
1. The leadership secrets of Collin Paul by Orean Harari
2. The outsiders by William N Thorndike
3. David and Goliath by Malcom Gladwell
4. Dear Chairman by Jeffy Gramm
5. Hit Refresh by Satya Nadella
6. The Transformative CEO by Jeffrey J. Fox , Robert Reiss
7. Non- Executive Director by Ade Asefesso
8. Leaders Open Doors by Bill Treasure
9. Financial Literacy for Managers by Richard Lambert
10. Coaching for Performance by John Whitmore
11. The Mckinsey Mind by Ethan Rasiel
12. The power of storytelling by Jim Holtje
13. Successful Strategy Execution by Michael Syrett
14. How the stock market works by Professor Ramon P. DeGennnaro
15.Thinking, fast and slow by Daniel Kahneman
16. Think by Michael R. LeGault
17. A more beautiful Question by Warren Berger
18. Flawless Consulting by Peter Block
19. Big Data by Viktor Mayer – Schoberger and Kenneth Cukier
20. Key Performance Indicators by David Parameter
21. The Drunkard’s Walk by Leonard Mdlodinow
22. Naked Statistics by Charles Wheelan
23. Take yourself to the top by Laura Berman Forthgang
24. Sext Little Numbers by Paul B. Brown, Daniel Maex
25. Dammed Lies and Statistics by Joel Best
26. How to measure anything by Douglas W. Hubbard
27. Transformative Scebario Planning by Adam Kahane
28. The Customer Rules by Lee Cockrell
29. The new gold standard by Joseph A Michelli
30. Workplace Anxiety by David Leads
31. Boards that excel by Josephy White
32. Financial Intelligence by Obie Fernandez , Trevor Owens
33. The three laws of performance by Dave Logan, Steve Zaffron
34. Extreme Ownership by Leif Babin, Jacko Willink
35. Superforcasting by Philip Tetlock, Dan Gardner
36. The lean startup by Eric Rise
37. Our Man in Havana by Graham Greene
38. Data-Driven by Dearborn
39. Thinks that do not require Talent by John Maxwell
40. Trust by John C Maxwell
41. Using Time and Abusing Time by John C Maxwell
42. Eight ways to win with people by John C Maxwell
43.Leadership Gold by John C Maxwell
44. 25 Ways to win with People by John C Maxwell
45. The Winning Attitude by John C Maxwell
46. There is no such thing as business ethics by John C Maxwell
47. The Five Dysfunctions of a team by Patric Lencion
48. Leadership 101 by John C Maxwell
49. Leading at a higher level by Ken Blanchard
50. What makes a leader by Daniel Goleman with Jack and Suzy Welch
51. The secret by Mark Miller and Ken Blanchard
52. The why of work by Wendy and Dave Ulrich
53. The Art of war for executives by Donald G. Krause
54. Bringing out the best in people by Aubrey C. Daniels
55. Get rid of performance reviews by Samuel A Culbert with Lawrence Rout
56. 15 Commandments for peak performance in Sales by Dave Anderson
57. Confronting reality by Ram Charam and Larry Bossidy
58. The four obsessions of an extraordinary executive by
59. The leadership Code by Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood
60. Talk less and Say more by Connie Dieken
61. Blue Ocean strategy by Renee Maubordne and W Chan Kim
62. The Six Sigma way by Peter S Pande, Ronald R Cavan
63. The Southwest Airlines Way by Jody Hoffer Gittell
64. Dance of Change by Art Kleiner and Peter Senge
65. The necessary revolution by Joe Laur, Sar Schley nad Nina Krus
66. The fifth Discipline by Peter Senge
67. Getting Past No by William Ury
68. Working with presence by Peter Senge and Daniel Goleman
69. Leading change John P Kotter , Jeanie Daniel Duck
70. Change the culture, change the game by Roger Connors and Tom Smith
71. What got you here won’t get you there by Mark Reiter and Marshall Goldsmith
72. A sense of Urgency by John P. Kotter
73. Who moved my Cheese by Spencer Johnson
74. Competitive Strategy by Michael Porter
75. The Steve Jobs Way by William l Simon and Jay Elliot
76. The heart of change by John P Kotter, Dan S Cohen
77. It worked for me by Collin Powell
78. How to win friends and influence people by Dale Carnegie
79. Getting to yes by Roger Fisher and William Ury
80. Enterleaderhip by Dave Ramsey
81. Managing change by Di Kamp
82. Start with why by Simon Sinek
83. Winners never cheat by John M. Huntsman
84. How to think like a CEO by D A Benton
85. Board of Directors by Deaver Brown
86. Five Temptations of a CEO by Patrick Lencioni
87. Gandhi CEO by Alan Alexlrod
88. Why CEOs fail by David L Dotlichi and Peter C Cairo
89. Winston Churchill CEO by Alan Axelrod
90. The innovation secrets of Steve Jobs by Carmine Gallo
Nguwi is the managing consultant of Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd. He writes in his personal capacity.