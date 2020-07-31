HR PERSPECTIVE: Must-reads for business people

I READ books. I have more than 200 books in my Amazon audible library. I have picked some of the insightful ones which I think are worth reading. The advantage of using Amazon Audible is that I can use my idle time at home or when travelling to listen to these books.

Some of these books I have listened to them more than 10 times and these include Naked Statistics by Charles Wheelan, Thinking, fast and slow by Daniel Kahneman, Boards that excel by Josephy White, The Winning Attitude by John C Maxwell, The leadership Code by Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood, Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Why CEOs fail by David L Dotlichi and Peter C Cairo.

This booklist is a treasure. I have learnt bout leadership, analytics, managing people, business development, performance management and coaching, innovation, and presentation skills. The good thing about Amazon Audible is that once you buy the book and you use the Audible App, the books are yours for life. Audible allows you to share your library with a few limited friends and colleagues.

I have a monthly subscription to Audible, I get roughly 3 free credits every month which I can use to buy any 3 books of my choice regardless of price.

That is a big deal for me. This is how I have managed to grow my Audible library to more than 240 books to date.

More importantly, for those intending to build their libraries is that audible books are reasonably priced, unlike other book formats.

You can get a book for as little as $2. There is no better bargain than that. Enjoy listening to these books and build your library.

1. The leadership secrets of Collin Paul by Orean Harari

2. The outsiders by William N Thorndike

3. David and Goliath by Malcom Gladwell

4. Dear Chairman by Jeffy Gramm

5. Hit Refresh by Satya Nadella

6. The Transformative CEO by Jeffrey J. Fox , Robert Reiss

7. Non- Executive Director by Ade Asefesso

8. Leaders Open Doors by Bill Treasure

9. Financial Literacy for Managers by Richard Lambert

10. Coaching for Performance by John Whitmore

11. The Mckinsey Mind by Ethan Rasiel

12. The power of storytelling by Jim Holtje

13. Successful Strategy Execution by Michael Syrett

14. How the stock market works by Professor Ramon P. DeGennnaro

15.Thinking, fast and slow by Daniel Kahneman

16. Think by Michael R. LeGault

17. A more beautiful Question by Warren Berger

18. Flawless Consulting by Peter Block

19. Big Data by Viktor Mayer – Schoberger and Kenneth Cukier

20. Key Performance Indicators by David Parameter

21. The Drunkard’s Walk by Leonard Mdlodinow

22. Naked Statistics by Charles Wheelan

23. Take yourself to the top by Laura Berman Forthgang

24. Sext Little Numbers by Paul B. Brown, Daniel Maex

25. Dammed Lies and Statistics by Joel Best

26. How to measure anything by Douglas W. Hubbard

27. Transformative Scebario Planning by Adam Kahane

28. The Customer Rules by Lee Cockrell

29. The new gold standard by Joseph A Michelli

30. Workplace Anxiety by David Leads

31. Boards that excel by Josephy White

32. Financial Intelligence by Obie Fernandez , Trevor Owens

33. The three laws of performance by Dave Logan, Steve Zaffron

34. Extreme Ownership by Leif Babin, Jacko Willink

35. Superforcasting by Philip Tetlock, Dan Gardner

36. The lean startup by Eric Rise

37. Our Man in Havana by Graham Greene

38. Data-Driven by Dearborn

39. Thinks that do not require Talent by John Maxwell

40. Trust by John C Maxwell

41. Using Time and Abusing Time by John C Maxwell

42. Eight ways to win with people by John C Maxwell

43.Leadership Gold by John C Maxwell

44. 25 Ways to win with People by John C Maxwell

45. The Winning Attitude by John C Maxwell

46. There is no such thing as business ethics by John C Maxwell

47. The Five Dysfunctions of a team by Patric Lencion

48. Leadership 101 by John C Maxwell

49. Leading at a higher level by Ken Blanchard

50. What makes a leader by Daniel Goleman with Jack and Suzy Welch

51. The secret by Mark Miller and Ken Blanchard

52. The why of work by Wendy and Dave Ulrich

53. The Art of war for executives by Donald G. Krause

54. Bringing out the best in people by Aubrey C. Daniels

55. Get rid of performance reviews by Samuel A Culbert with Lawrence Rout

56. 15 Commandments for peak performance in Sales by Dave Anderson

57. Confronting reality by Ram Charam and Larry Bossidy

58. The four obsessions of an extraordinary executive by

59. The leadership Code by Dave Ulrich and Norm Smallwood

60. Talk less and Say more by Connie Dieken

61. Blue Ocean strategy by Renee Maubordne and W Chan Kim

62. The Six Sigma way by Peter S Pande, Ronald R Cavan

63. The Southwest Airlines Way by Jody Hoffer Gittell

64. Dance of Change by Art Kleiner and Peter Senge

65. The necessary revolution by Joe Laur, Sar Schley nad Nina Krus

66. The fifth Discipline by Peter Senge

67. Getting Past No by William Ury

68. Working with presence by Peter Senge and Daniel Goleman

69. Leading change John P Kotter , Jeanie Daniel Duck

70. Change the culture, change the game by Roger Connors and Tom Smith

71. What got you here won’t get you there by Mark Reiter and Marshall Goldsmith

72. A sense of Urgency by John P. Kotter

73. Who moved my Cheese by Spencer Johnson

74. Competitive Strategy by Michael Porter

75. The Steve Jobs Way by William l Simon and Jay Elliot

76. The heart of change by John P Kotter, Dan S Cohen

77. It worked for me by Collin Powell

78. How to win friends and influence people by Dale Carnegie

79. Getting to yes by Roger Fisher and William Ury

80. Enterleaderhip by Dave Ramsey

81. Managing change by Di Kamp

82. Start with why by Simon Sinek

83. Winners never cheat by John M. Huntsman

84. How to think like a CEO by D A Benton

85. Board of Directors by Deaver Brown

86. Five Temptations of a CEO by Patrick Lencioni

87. Gandhi CEO by Alan Alexlrod

88. Why CEOs fail by David L Dotlichi and Peter C Cairo

89. Winston Churchill CEO by Alan Axelrod

90. The innovation secrets of Steve Jobs by Carmine Gallo

Nguwi is the managing consultant of Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd. He writes in his personal capacity.