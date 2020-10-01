I am not losing – Dereck Chisora

ZIMBABWEAN born, British boxer, Dereck Chisora will be a rank outsider against Oleksandr Usyk, but he is convinced he will make life extremely difficult for the unbeaten contender.

Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) has warned upcoming opponent Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) that he has no intention of being the unbeaten Ukrainian’s latest victim.

The two meet on October 31 in a fight that was originally set for earlier in the year until the coronavirus pandemic ground live boxing to a halt for several months.

Chisora will be Usyk’s sternest test since the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world moved up to the maximum division, and though the Londoner is a considerable underdog, he has promised to put the mandatory challenger to the WBO heavyweight title through things he has never before experienced in the ring.

“I am not losing. I’m going all out, guns blazing,” Chisora told Sky Sports. “It’s not about how much I want it. You know, when you want something badly, what you will do for it. I’ll go through this man. Whatever he has got, he’ll need more to stop me.

“The way I will come for him will be unbelievable. I will go through him.”

Usyk will need to avoid looking past Chisora, despite potential big fights with the likes of current WBO titleholder Anthony Joshua being a possibility for 2021.

The former European heavyweight champion, who unsuccessfully challenged Vitali Klitschko for the WBC title in 2012, believes he offers obstacles to Usyk that today’s elite heavyweights do not.

“I don’t think, in the heavyweight game, there is anybody stronger than me right now,” continued Chisora.

“Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder? No, they aren’t stronger than me.

“I’m stronger, crazier and I want it more.” dazn.com