‘I smoked cannabis before the fight’

MIKE Tyson admitted he smoked cannabis before his comeback fight against Roy Jones and revealed: ‘I can’t stop’.

The heavyweight legend boxed to a draw on Saturday night in what turned out to be a bizarre eight-round exhibition bout.

Both men – who had a combined age of 105 – were drug tested by Voluntary Anti-Doping Association beforehand.

But cannabis was not included and 54-year-old Tyson took full advantage with a pre-fight blaze.

He revealed: “Listen, I can’t stop smoking.

“I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke. I’m sorry. I’m a smoker.

“I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking.”

Tyson would have appreciated the undercard performances as Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa appeared to smoke a blunt on stage.

Many felt the iconic puncher – fighting for the first time in 15 years – should have got the win on points.

But he warned fans it will not be the last of him as he plots more fights on his comeback trail.

He said: “I’m just happy I got this under my belt.

“I’m continuing to go further and do more. Absolutely.

“We gotta do this again.” – thesun.co.uk