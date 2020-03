Econet’s CleanCity subsidiary is today leading a ” public disinfection” exercise in the CBD.

CleanCity is fumigating Copacabana, Market Square, Town House and other locations alongside City of Harare.



The post In Pictures: Econet, Cassava Conduct Disinfection Excercise In CBD As Coronavirus Prevention Intensifies appeared first on Techzim.