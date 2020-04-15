Indian Premier League 2020 to be further delayed

THE 2020 Indian Premier League is set to be postponed further after India extended its lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Twenty20 competition was due to begin on Wednesday, having been delayed from its original start on 29 March.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the nationwide lockdown will continue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet proposed a new start date for the event.

This week BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the organisation would “keep monitoring developments” but that it “can’t say anything” in the current situation.

“It’s just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL,” said the former India captain. – bbc.com