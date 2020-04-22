Interested In Discounts When Shopping Locally? Done Deals Wants To Provide Plenty Of Those

Done Deals Zimbabwe, a start-up based in Harare, has announced the launch of what they are terming “Zimbabwe’s first discounts and promotions e-commerce platform”.

The website, as its name implies, features carefully curated deals and promotional offers from leading brands across the country. The concept is simple: Save money on health and beauty, retail, travel, food and groceries, entertainment, clothing and more using discount coupons downloaded from the Done Deals Zimbabwe platform.

Worldwide, both budding and established brands have taken advantage of coupons, discounts and promotions to create brand awareness, acquire new clients, reward customer loyalty and clear out old stock. We are excited about the possibilities this new platform creates for businesses across Zimbabwe, the large and the small and we encourage business owners to embrace this free platform as a means to get more visibility for their businesses as well as boost sales especially on off-peak days

Registering a business on Done Deals

To register a business, you have to log on to the website and sign up as a merchant. Registration is free. After sign up, a free listing for a business can be created in “less than 5 minutes.”

The listing will have details of the business, logo, pictures, contacts, social media pages, open hours, directions, etc. Once a business has been listed, this page belongs to the business and they can edit, promote and share whenever they have deals to offer.

Running promotions

Running a promotional campaign on the platform is easy. After filling in details of the promotion a free e-coupon is created which users can download to their smartphones or print. Users who wish to enjoy discounts at their favourite restaurants and supermarkets, hotels, airlines, gyms, spas and other entertainment spots in their cities can browse through several categories of deals available, download them and submit them at the place when making purchases.

Lasting effect?

The one worry I voiced to Done Deals Head of Merchant Services Sandra Huni was whether they are here to stay. Last year, EcoCash launched EcoCash Rewards and they promised merchant discounts and promotions among other things. As with some other Cassava/Econet products EcoCash Rewards seems to have gone into the sunset announced.

Of course it’s not entirely reasonable to judge a new company on the faults of a separate entity.

It took the founders a good 6 months to perfect the model of what is now Done Deals Zimbabwe.The model was perfected such that our target merchants are the SMEs and our plan is to set up offices in regions specifically to manage Merchant relationships. This must be completed within the next 6 months. Sandra Huni – Done Deal Head of Merchant Services

The fact that this is Done Deals’ core focus will bode well for businesses and customers looking to sign up and use the service as it is not simply a disposable side project for them.

Done Deals reps we spoke to also confirmed that they only recently started engaging merchants and the uptake so far has been satisfactory. Hopefully Done Deals is onto something, cause I and many other Zimbabweans could do with discounted goods/services. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Interested In Discounts When Shopping Locally? Done Deals Wants To Provide Plenty Of Those appeared first on Techzim.