Chamuka wins IPD poll

IDEAS Party of Democracy (IPD) leader Herbert Chamuka retained the party’s presidency after beating contender, Reginald Madingo during the party’s virtual inaugural congress held at the weekend.

Voting was conducted online for only the present and two deputies. Chamuka garnered 566 votes to Madingo’s 55.

Vimbai Munhuru and Dumisani Mathe became the substantive IPD vice presidents after polling 521 and 315 votes respectively. They beat Christopher Sibanda and Julliana Mugariwa who got 296 and 90 votes respectively.

Elections for the rest of the party’s leadership will be held in three months’ time. The opposition party’s South Africa-based leader Chamuka said voting went well.

“We conducted our elections online because of the Covid-19 restrictions and everything went well. There were no incidents reported. People voted from all over the world,” he said.

“I want to thank all members of IPD who elected me to be president of the party. I want to say to them we shall together fight for the good of Zimbabwe. What this election has shown is that we are a democratic party and we shall win the elections in 2023,” Chamuka said.

He also urged government should ensure that by-elections for vacant legislative and municipal seats must proceed. The seats fell vacant following the mass expulsion of MPs and councilors by the MDC-T over a messy leadership wrangle in the party.

“It’s a lame excuse really to say we cannot conduct elections because of the pandemic. They voted in Uganda and Tanzania recently despite the pandemic and we should also do that for the sake of our democracy. All we need is to implement World Health Organisation stipulated safety guidelines like social distancing, hand sanitization and others,” Chamuka said.

“They can also ensure implement online voting which eliminates the need for gatherings and queuing for votes. People can vote from the comfort of their homes and it is also very secure and eradicates voter fraud and rigging,” Chamuka said.