It is KO or nothing: Derek Chisora

ZIMBABWEAN born British boxer, Derek CHISORA is scared the only way he can beat Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Arena on Saturday is with a Halloween knockout.

North London heavyweight Chisora believes his Ukrainian opponent is so popular he will be fighting him, the ref and the judges.

He insisted: “I don’t think I will get the victory without a clean knockout because everyone will be on his side.

“For this fight I’m fighting a few people — Usyk, the ref and the judges. So to get a victory I have to knock him out.

“But it motivates me more, people thinking I don’t have a chance in hell.”

Chisora, 36, believes Usyk’s gap-toothed grin, slick southpaw style and hilarious social media posts have won him thousands of English fans.

The 2012 Olympic golden boy and former undisputed cruiserweight king has more than one million online followers — and Chisora reckons he will be the underdog despite being on home soil.

Chisora, who will weigh in at around 18st, said: “Usyk is a good fighter and is loved by the English fans.

“Everything about him is likeable. The way he boxes and carries himself around since he won an Olympic gold and the Muhammad Ali Trophy — there is nothing to hate about the guy.

“If I come out now and start calling him a douchebag then it makes me look like the one with anger problems and I don’t have them with him. I like him, I am a big fan of his.” – thesun.co.uk