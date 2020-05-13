It’s Not Just You, NetOne & TelOne Just Went Down

Multiple users of NetOne & TelOne reported that they faced network problems around 2PM today – with both service providers leaving users in the dark.

NetOne users couldn’t call or use the USSD to purchase airtime and other services. TelOne users had access to the internet disrupted briefly. The knowledge we have suggests the problems may have started around 2:55 PM.

It’s not clear just how many users were affected and for how long but it seems whatever the problem was it has been resolved now and service has been restored for both sets of customers although some users are still experiencing some hiccups on some NetOne services as at 1630hrs 13-05-2020. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





