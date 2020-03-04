Jack Welch dies

JACK Welch, the champion of corporate efficiency who built General Electric into one of the world’s largest companies and influenced generations of business leaders, has died. He was 84.

The ex-chairman and chief executive, whose blunt style and ceaseless cost cutting earned him the sobriquet “Neutron Jack,” mentored proteges who ran some of the world’s best companies. Named “manager of the century, he presided over a stock surge of almost 3 000 percent during a two-decade tenure.

“He became the… icon of industrial imagination,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University professor who knew Welch since the 1980s, said — adding “his 20-year track record was hard to surpass.”

Welch became the youngest CEO in GE’s history in 1981. — Agencies