Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss accepts he broke social-distancing rules after pictured with players

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he “accepts my actions were not in line with government protocol” after being pictured flouting coronavirus social-distancing guidelines.

Mourinho was pictured leading a training session with record signing Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common.

Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were filmed running together through the same London park.

Serge Aurier posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside another.

Spurs said they have spoken to the players to “remind them to respect” the government’s coronavirus guidelines, while the Metropolitan Police said it was “aware” of the social media footage but “no complaints had been received in relation to this incident”.

Mourinho said: “I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.”

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the players and Mourinho should be leading by example.

The Premier League has been suspended since March because of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Tottenham said: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.

“We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Khan said: “My concern is, people particularly children who might support Spurs or follow football, may see these images, pick up a paper, watch the internet and think, well if it’s OK for them, why isn’t it OK for me?”

“I don’t think it is necessary to be training in close proximity with another player who may be carrying the virus. And what you’re doing is inadvertently, unintentionally, potentially spreading the virus – you shouldn’t be doing that.”

The UK government says members of the public should stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions put in place say people should go out as little as possible and only leave home if they have a “reasonable excuse”.

If people have to go outside they must stay more than 2m (6ft) apart from anyone other than members of their own household.

Individuals are also allowed to go for a walk or exercise outdoors once a day if adhering to social-distancing guidelines. – bbc.com