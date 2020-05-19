JSC host regional minds as Concourt and Supreme court separate

TOP regional legal minds will on Friday mark the separation of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts in Harare.

The move is widely seen as an impetus for promotion in access to justice for citizens.

The leaders of judicial commissions of Malawi, Zambia and Namibia will be part of the decorated line up of expected attendees to celebrate the milestone in the country’s legal history.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba will deliver the keynote speech and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be beamed on social media.

Other speakers who will deliver their speeches via virtual include justice Andrew Nyirenda, the chairperson of the Southern African chief justice forum and chief justice of Malawi, Justice Peter Shivute, chief justice of Namibia, Ziyambi Ziyambi minister of justice and legal Parliamentary Affairs, Zimbabwe, Justice Irene Mambilima, Zambia’s chief justice and Thandaza Masiye Moyo, president of the law society of Zimbabwe

Legal experts welcomed the development and said it draws a line of jurisdiction where the Constitutional court will be able to focus only on constitutional matters and issues connected with decisions on constitutional matters.

“The Concourt will as well advise on the constitutionality of any proposed legislation in accordance with the Constitution while the Supreme Court will be the final court of appeal except in matters over which the Constitutional Court has jurisdiction which is a plus,” submitted a local top lawyer.

According to the Judicial Services Commission, the development will see speedy resolution of cases as the Courts would not have to share a courtroom or days on which to hear matters

“There will be an increase in efficiency amongst both judicial officers and staff members which will in turn result in a reduction in the backlog of cases and improve the quality of justice available to litigants,” said a Judicial Service Commission official.

Previously, some cases dragged for lengthy periods denying citizens the right to speedy justice.

This delay also created a loophole where some judicial offices abused and fuelled corruption.

The Prosecuted General Hodzi has last year cracked a whip on the rogue judicial officers.