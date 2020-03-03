Judge Judy to end in 2021 after 25 years

Judy Sheindlin, one of US daytime TV’s biggest stars, has revealed her long-running CBS show Judge Judy will end next year after 25 seasons.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, to be aired on Monday, the 77-year-old said she would launch a new show on another, unnamed network in 2022.

“I’ve had a 25-year marriage with CBS and it’s been successful,” Sheindlin said in a clip released online.

CBS has yet to comment on the multiple Emmy winner’s departure.

According to Sheindlin, CBS is seeking to utilise repeats of Judge Judy, instead of commissioning further series.

She explained: “Now, [CBS] have 25 years of reruns, so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years worth of reruns.”

“But,” she added: “I’m not tired.”

Sheindlin said her desire to continue working led her to the decision to launch a new show, titled Judy Justice. But that will not air on CBS.

She said the new show “would be going elsewhere” while reruns of her old shows go into syndication.

Sheindlin said next year would mark the “silver anniversary” of her Judge Judy show and that its final season would be “the best ever”.

“Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year – a full year, all new shows,” she confirmed. “The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere – isn’t that fun?”

According to Variety, Sheindlin sold her show’s library to CBS in 2017 for around $100 million (£78.25 million).

Since 1996, millions of viewers have seen Sheindlin pass judgement on real-life small claims cases.

More than 5,000 episodes of the show have been broadcast since its inception and Sheindlin is now the highest-paid personality on US television.

ITV’s popular daytime show Judge Rinder follows a similar format, with criminal barrister Robert Rinder holding court. – bbc.com