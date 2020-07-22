Kim Kardashian West addresses husband Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian West has publicly addressed her husband Kanye’s mental health issues following a series of erratic statements in recent days.

She wrote on Instagram: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

He is a “brilliant but complicated person” whose “words sometimes do not align with his intentions”, she said.

The rapper is one of America’s biggest music stars, and is currently attempting to run for US president. But his first campaign rally and a number of recent Twitter messages have sparked confusion and concern.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and have four children together.

In her message on Wednesday, the TV personality and model said she had not previously spoken publicly about how his mental health had affected the family “because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health”.

She wrote: “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.