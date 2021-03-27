Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s marital troubles featured on ‘KUWTK’

We are now getting some insight into what led up to the Kimye split.

Thursday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” featured Kim Kardashian West dealing with some incendiary tweets her husband Kanye West wrote regarding her and her family.

Those tweets were later deleted.

Her family expressed concern, including “momanger” Kris Jenner.

“I just feel like she’s struggling a bit with all the stuff going on,” Jenner said during the episode, while encouraging daughters Khloe and Kourtney to do something to try and cheer her up.