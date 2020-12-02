Kneeling for Black Lives Matter remains vital

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane says Premier League players should continue to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

QPR decided in September to stop making the gesture before games, with director of football Les Ferdinand saying its impact had “been diluted”.

Kane told BBC Radio 5 live he sees it as educational for a global audience.

“I hear people ask if we should still be doing it and we should,” said the Tottenham striker, 27.

“What people don’t realise is sometimes we are watched by millions of people round the world. Of course, for the person who watches the Premier League every week, they see the same thing every week.

“But I think if you look around the world you see children watching the game for the first time, seeing us all take a knee and asking their parents and asking why we take the knee.

“It’s a great chance for people to explain why and get their point across. Education is the biggest thing we can do. Adults can teach generations what it means, and what it means to be together and help each other no matter what your race.”

Players, officials and staff at Premier League and English Football League games have been taking a knee pre-match since the 2019-20 season restarted in June in order to show their support for the movement for racial equality. – supersport.com