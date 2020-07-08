‘Knife was held to my throat’ – Grant Flower

GRANT Flower this week revealed Pakistan cricket great Younis Khan held a knife to his throat after offering some batting advice.

The drama came on Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016-17 where Flower, a former Zimbabwe star, was working as their batting coach and Kahn was struggling with just 16 runs from his last six test innings.

Flower considered Khan his toughest player to mentor and related a chilling incident to the Following On Cricket Podcast, that happened during the first test in Brisbane on that tour.

“Younis Khan, quite tough to master,” Flower told the Following On Cricket Podcast.

“Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan test cricket.

“But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Arthur, an Australian who was Pakistan’s head coach at the time, confirmed the incident.

“It was a dining knife that Younis Khan had in his hand,” Arthur said.

“I calmed Younis down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings, which thankfully he did.”

After being dismissed first ball in the Pakistan’s first inning s at The Gabba, Khan hit 65 in the second innings. –stuff.co.nz