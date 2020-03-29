Kufema Zimbabwe: Locals Group Up To Make Ventilators For COVID 19 Patients

It’s not news anymore, but COVID-19 is here and unless we take drastic measures to try prevent and contain the spread of this virus we will be in big trouble for the foreseeable future.

Kufema Zimbabwe is one such initiative started by Juliet Le Breton to help alleviate COIVD-19 pressure locally. Their mandate is to build and distribute ventilators and “associated components” to help Zimbos during this crisis.

We all know the time for “someone must do something” is over. It’s time for all of us to say “we must do something, together!” Kufema Zimbabwe

The team quickly reached and exceeded their gofundme target of £5000, and within a day and a half of launching they had attracted 300 volunteer engineers, 3D printers, medics, logistic experts and coders.

Here’s our vision: all over Zimbabwe, engineers will come together in teams to develop, test and build open source ventilators, so that we can double or triple the national supply and save lives. Tim Masson – Kufema Zimbabwe Team Member

