Lafarge to double product output

LAFARGE Cement (Lafarge) says it is targeting to double annual output to 900 000 tonnes in line with a US$25 million expansion plan which is expected to increase the company’s production capacity.

Lafarge chief executive, Precious Nyika, told the Financial Gazette that the expansion program was premised on widening the product base and increasing market share.

“We are looking to double the size of our business from our current annual production of 450 000 tonnes. Our market share is also just under 30 percent and we will ride on widened product base to increase the share,” she said.

The first phase of the expansion plan will bring on board a US$2,2 million Dry Mortar Mix (DMX) which will add new capacity of 400 000 tonnes per annum.

Construction and commissioning of the DMX plant is expected to take six months.

“So you could see what that will do for our business. We will continue to lobby for support from the central bank and Ministry of Finance, in terms of securing direct the foreign currency to bring in investment equipment in the country,” she noted.

Stanbic Bank are the financiers of the project through a US$28,5 million loan but because of the current challenges in accessing foreign currency, letters of credit will be issued through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Nyika said inconsistencies in power supply were affecting productivity and increasing manufacturing costs.

She added that securing foreign currency to secure spares remain a major challenge.

The Lafarge expansion project was granted National Project Status by government.

The expansion will also increase cement and agricultural lime capacity.

It will be done in three phases to until 2022.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw