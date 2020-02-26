Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Sport
February 27, 2020

LeBron James scores 40 points in LA Lakers win over New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109.

The three-time NBA champion scored 16 points in the third quarter, while team-mate Anthony Davis finished with 21 points.

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, playing the Lakers for the first time, scored 29 points.

“The kid is special man, they got a good one in him,” James, 35, said of Williamson.

Williamson, 19, who was the number one draft pick, missed the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury.

But in his 13 games since his debut in late January, he has averaged 23.3 points a game and scored 20 points or more in 11 games.

The Lakers have now won six in a row and lead the Western Conference with 44 wins and 12 losses, while the Pelicans are 10th and three wins away from the last play-off spot.

Elsewhere, the Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks beat reigning NBA champions the Toronto Raptors 108-97 for their 50th win this season. – bbc.com