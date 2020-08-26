LeBron James sets new record

IN every generation, there enters a player who starts a domino effect and rolls the ball that bulldozes over set records.

LeBron James is one such phenomenon synonymous with NBA records. His illustrious 17 years in the league have gifted him with enough accolades to cherish for a lifetime.

LeBron has left behind many NBA legends who once set records that seemed impossible to break. LeBron (34241 and counting) surpassed Kobe Bryant’s record (33643) of third-most all-time points earlier this year. He now trails against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38 387) and Karl Malone (36 928).

And now, he has added yet another record to his name.

He has played 13 NBA Playoffs (14th running) in his entire career and 243 games in total. In those many games, he now has accumulated mind-blowing 7000+ career points, which is an all-time record. Nobody even came closer to challenge this Playoffs record. Michael Jordan had 5 987 points and Kareem had 5 762.

King James averaged north of 28 points in the Playoffs, and that’s not something we hear even from the upcoming stars who have played a tenth of those many games. He has also played the most number of Playoffs minutes (10151) followed by Tim Duncan (9370). LeBron’s average in the current playoff season is 25.3 points, which is low when compared to the standards he had set for himself. – essentiallysports.com