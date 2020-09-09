Lewis Hamilton launch Extreme E team

SIX-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will enter a team in the new Extreme E racing series.

Briton Hamilton, 35, said the new climate-aware sport, which is scheduled to begin in January 2021, appealed “because of its environmental focus”.

His X44 team will race electric SUVs at five remote locations to “highlight subjects vital to the world”.

The series will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website.

“Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means so much to me that I can use my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact,” said Hamilton – who will not race himself, but will “help guide a dedicated team”.

This is the first time Hamilton has ventured into another type of motorsport since making his F1 debut for McLaren in 2007.

He has since won 89 races, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

Hamilton’s X44 team – named after his car number at Mercedes – will compete against nine other entrants, including the Veloce team of which F1 design guru Adrian Newey is one of the lead figures.

Extreme E was launched in January 2019, with its first race due to take place in Dakar on 23 January.

There will be five races, each across two days, in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil.

Each circuit will be designed in these remote areas, and races will take place over two laps of approximately 16km.

Teams – comprising one male and one female driver – race head to head. – bbc.com