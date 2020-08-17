Lewis Hamilton touches perfection in Spanish Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton said he touched perfection on his way to winning the Spanish Grand Prix, and he is certainly setting new standards as he makes history in Formula 1.

It was far from the most exciting race to watch, such was Hamilton’s control, but inside his Mercedes, its driver said he reached a level of performance than even he has rarely found before.

He had found the fabled “zone” – a place where performance flows easily, where new levels are achieved – that is the goal of all athletes.

“There is an immense amount of pressure on all of us to perform weekend-in, weekend-out,” Hamilton said. “And in the chase for perfection and being in that zone, you can be very, very close but still be slightly out and not be quite in your perfect rhythm.

“But for whatever reason today, I can’t quite pinpoint why, I felt like I was in the most… It was like a clear zone.

“The clarity I had when I was driving, I am sure I’ve had it before but I don’t really know how really to get into that zone. It’s hard to say what helps you get into that space. But of course I will evaluate the weekend and the feeling today.

“Honestly, I felt fantastic in the car. It was physically challenging but in terms of not making any mistakes, delivering lap upon lap upon lap, I was in the perfect zone. And that’s the zone I dream of being in.

“I never would have expected to have a lead of 24 seconds. Even catching traffic, I was gaining time not losing time. There were all these elements perfectly in place. I was very centred in my core and I’ve got to try to get there every day.” – bbc.com