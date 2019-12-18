Lewis Hamilton wants to prove himself against new F1 generation

Lewis Hamilton says he sees 2020 as a fresh start and another chance to prove himself against Formula 1’s new generation of drivers.

The Mercedes driver won his sixth world championship in 2019 and next year can equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven drivers’ titles.

Hamilton said it was “surreal” to be mentioned in relation to the German.

“Each year, it’s a new, fresh start for everyone, a new chance to rise to the challenge,” Hamilton said.

The 34-year-old was speaking during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award show, in which he finished second in the public vote to cricketer Ben Stokes.

“You know, honestly, I never look at records,” Hamilton said. “I don’t really know why.

“I just remember growing up in Stevenage and watching Michael Schumacher win world championships, so it’s very, very surreal still to this day to have my name brought up in the same sentence as his.

“That’s a real honour and something my family are very, very proud of.

“I am inspired by so many people who are here in the UK, here in the audience, so many of the sportsmen and women who are doing great, great things.

“And if there is one young kid who sees what I do – or even adult – and it helps them get across the line, that would make me really happy.”

Hamilton won 11 of the 21 grands prix on his way to the title in 2019 and he said it had been “an incredible year”.

But he is already looking forward to the challenge of 2020, when among his biggest threats in addition to team-mate Valtteri Bottas are expected to be rising stars Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, both of whom are just 22 and who finished last season third and fourth behind Hamilton and Bottas.