With COVID-19 completely disrupting our schedules – even school goers have been negatively impacted and it’s not clear when they will be able to get back into class.

The government has been urging education institutions to adopt eLearning platforms so that kids continue learning online but that poses problems of its own.

Some schools are already making use of tools like Microsoft 365 for Education and Zoom to continue delivering educational content to children and schools considering use of these kind of softwares will be glad to know that Liquid Telecom is offering an instructional demo webinar on the 6th of May.

The Webinar will demonstrate “some of the most important features under Microsoft 365 tailored to Education facilitating online learning.” Liquid promotional material suggests the webinar will be useful to both teachers and students.

The one-hour long demo will start at 1430 on the 6th of May and interested parties can register below;

Registar For Liquid Telecom’s Webinar on Virtual Education Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Liquid Telecom Hosting Live Demo Of Microsoft’s eLearning Platform appeared first on Techzim.