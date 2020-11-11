Liverpool coaching staff member joins Morocco

MOROCCO have bolstered their technical team after hiring Liverpool’s highly rated head of post-match analysis Harrison Kingston as Director of Performance Analysis and Framework.

Kingston has dumped the reigning Premier League champions Liverpool to take up the role with the Moroccan Football Federation.

It would seem Kingston’s move was triggered by Welshmen Osian Roberts who is the technical director of the Morocco national team, with his compatriot Adrian Tucker as head of goalkeeping.

Kingston left Burnley in August 2012 to join the Reds’ coaching staff and subsequently became the club’s head of post-match analysis.

His job description was investigating performances of the Reds players, using mainly video. He was also an important channel between the data science department and manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I had eight amazing years at Liverpool and have nothing but positive feelings towards the club and the people who work there. The experiences will live with me forever,” Kingston said.

Explaining his role to Liverpool great Steven Gerrard during his visit to Anfield in 2018, Kingston said: “We’re a part of the decision-making process.

“Our job really is to provide enough help, support and evidence – both from a team perspective and individuals – for the coaching staff to ultimately make a decision.

“One of the best things about Jurgen and his staff is that they take this work and shorten it down into key messages to what the player can do to help them.”

This recruitment is expected to strengthen the Atlas Lions’ technical department as they hope to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon as well as the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.