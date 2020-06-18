Livingstone: Why it’s a great alternative to Victoria Falls

THE town of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe has always been the most popular side to stay for a tour of the mighty waterfall and a host of exciting outdoor adventures. However, more and more travellers are choosing to stay at Livingstone as a fabulous alternative to the busy tourist town.

Located on the extreme southern border of Zambia, Livingstone lies on the northern bank of the Zambezi River and just north of Victoria Falls. It offers a selection of excellent accommodation and all the hype of Victoria Falls but without the crowds.

Named after the intrepid explorer David Livingstone who was the first European to discover Victoria Falls, the town is rich in history and known for its colonial charm, spectacular scenery and superb safari lodges.

Living it up at Livingstone

Livingstone took full advantage of Zimbabwe’s economic woes as the town of Victoria Falls slipped off travellers’ radars and visitor numbers declined dramatically. New hotels and lodges were built in Livingstone, infrastructure was improved and a new crop of adventure operators put the town back on the map as the hottest destination in southern Africa.

Tourist numbers in Livingstone picked up markedly and the town is thriving. In the past five years though, Victoria Falls has rallied and an extensive marketing campaign has seen Victoria Falls boom and once again bursting at the seams with adventure seekers and nature lovers.

Livingstone may have dropped a few notches in the popularity stakes as Victoria Falls experiences a tourism boom but it still has a lot to offer, particularly to the more discerning traveller.

What can you do in Livingstone?

Just about everything you can do in Victoria Falls, you can do in Livingstone. The two most popular operators, Shearwater and Wild Horizons, operate on both sides of the river and offer the same activities at the same price.

This includes the popular choices of a guided tour of Victoria Falls National Park, a sunset dinner cruise on Upper Zambezi River, Big 5 safari tours, canoe and walking safaris and all the adventure activities such as white-water rafting, bungee jumping, ziplining and gorge swinging, abseiling and extreme jet-ski boating.

View all Victoria Falls Tours.

Livingstone offers more if you’re interested in the history of the area. You can spend hours at Livingstone Museum perusing an exhibition of artifacts, photographs and David Livingstone’s personal possessions.

A big attraction on the Zambian side is Devil’s Pool. Take a leisurely boat cruise to the famous Livingstone Island and then take a dip in the scariest plunge pool in the world. You literally wallow at the edge of the tallest waterfall in the world with only a slippery rock between you and a 100-metre plunge to the bottom of the gorge.

Livingstone was formerly the capital of Zambia and is a larger and more commercialised than the town of Victoria Falls. It has all the modern conveniences of banks, modern hotels and shopping centres but still retains much of its old-world charm.

You might like: Combine your Zimbabwe Safari with a Cape Town Safari.

Livingstone versus Victoria Falls: which town is best?

With both towns vying for the attention of the overseas market, tourists are spoilt for choice. The truth is one town is not better than the other, they both have a lot to offer sitting plum in the middle of a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the doorstep of one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World.

Victoria Falls is within walking distance of the famous waterfall and there’s no argument that it’s the best side to see the Falls, particularly during the dry season when the Zambian side all but dries up entirely.

On the other hand, Livingstone is the best place to stay when the Zambezi River is in full flow at the end of the rainy season in April and May. You can get much closer to the thundering waterfall on a tour of Livingstone Island, getting drenched from the powerful spray as you cross over Knife Edge Bridge.

The problem is Victoria Falls is almost too busy these days and for those who prefer to avoid the crowds, Livingstone is the perfect alternative. You have a choice of superb lodges built in pristine bushveld on the banks of the lush Zambezi River and you can do all the popular outdoor activities from Livingstone that you can do in Victoria Falls.

The only trade-off is Livingstone is 10-kilometres from Victoria Falls and involves a cross-border transfer. It’s not a big issue and doesn’t take up much time in your day. The border of Zambia and Zimbabwe Falls lies in the middle of the historic Victoria Falls Bridge. Once you’ve paid for the new Univisa, it’s a scenic 10-minute walk to the bridge.

Enjoy a spectacular view of Victoria Falls and dramatic Batoka Gorge and maybe a once-in-a-lifetime bungee jump before making your way to the Zimbabwe side for a day jam-packed with fun and adventures.