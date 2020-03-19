Local Startup Hosting Cellphone Repair Lessons

At a time when jobs are extremely hard to come by, Zimbos are doing whatever they can to upskill themselves and become a part of the economy regardless of whether or not that participation is formal or informal.

We recently, went to Batanai gardens to attend a mobile phone repair class hosted by Ixar Cellphone Repair Academy. The founder of Ixar, Tinofara Mutovongi has been repairing phones for over a year and a half now but in October he decided to go a step further and start sharing that knowledge.







Every month for the past 6 months, Ixar has hosted cellphone repair classes with about 10 students for each intake. The students have been taken through a syllabus that touches on the following;

Business dynamics of cell phone repair;

Introduction to cell phone technologies

Workshop procedures and tools

Diagnose and assembly procedures

Water repair damage

Soldering

Screen refurbishing

Software

Above all, we want to emphasize professionalism as we strive to change the industry from being crowded by untrained people who become crooks and shortchanging their clients. Tinofara Mutovongi – Ixar Mobile CEO

