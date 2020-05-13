M-Net’s new ‘Council of Dads’ keeps a family together

The true value of family and friends is focus of M-Net’s new family drama, Council of Dads, which makes its DStv debut later this month.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the series would launch on M-Net 102 on Thursday May 28, running each Thursday thereafter in the popular prime time 8.10pm slot.

“It’s an acclaimed new American show and we look forward to it becoming equally well received and popular here in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Produced by the husband-and-wife team of Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, the new NBC series will immediately follow the already popular South African drama Still Breathing, which was also the handiwork of a married couple: Johnny and Tiffany Barbuzano.

Council of Dads is set in Savannah, Georgia, and is based on bestselling author Bruce Feiler’s 2010 memoir of the same name. It’s an uplifting story that touched the world and inspired families everywhere to rethink what matters most in their lives. An emotional family tale, it is about a seriously ill father who enlists the assistance of his friends to create a group of substitute dads – the council of dads – to help take care of his family after his death.

“With their wisdom, humour and guidance, they become the voices of the deceased dad, teaching the children how to live, love and follow their dreams,” said Ms Dziva.

“Council of Dads comes at a time when people across the world have become even more aware of the value of belonging to a family, whether a biological family or an extended family of communities.”

The Council of Dads characters with whom viewers will fall in love are biological dad Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott), his wife Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their children: teenager Theo (Emjay Anthony), brainy Charlotte (Thalia Tran), JJ (Blue Chapman), adult daughter Luly (Michele Weaver) and new baby Hope.

The three dads in the council are Anthony Lavelle, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend, Larry Mills, his tough-love AA protogee and Oliver Post, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. These roles are portrayed by Clive Standen, Michael O’Neill and J. August Richards.