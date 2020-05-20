Close Sidebar
May 21, 2020

Man City appeal against Uefa’s ban

MANCHESTER City’s appeal against a two-year ban from European club competition will begin on 8 June at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The Premier League champions were given the punishment by Uefa in February after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

City have denied the breaches, saying they are “simply not true”.

The hearing is listed for three days and is not open to the public.

Cas said “some hearings may be conducted by video conference” because of the travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cas arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a panel of arbitrators is convened to hear the appeal. – bbc.com