Man City: European ban appeal result expected in July

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) is expected to announce its decision on Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year European ban in the first half of July.

Cas lawyers will enter deliberations following a three-day appeal hearing, which concluded on Wednesday.

The hearing was conducted by video conference.

“Both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure”, Cas said.

On 14 February, Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) banned City and fined the club 30m euros (£25m) after ruling they had committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

The CFCB also said City had failed to cooperate with the investigation.

City lodged their appeal on 26 February, with chief executive Ferran Soriano saying it was “simply not true” that they had breached the rules. – bbc.com