Manchester Marathon: October event cancelled because of coronavirus

THIS year’s Manchester Marathon has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

It was due to take place one week after the rescheduled London Marathon which, as it stands, is still set to go ahead on 4 October. Tokyo’s race, which took place in March with elite fields only, is the only one of the six World Marathon Majors events to have been held so far in 2020.

Manchester organisers have set a date of Sunday, 11 April for the 2021 event.

A statement read: “The ongoing uncertainty around restrictions relating to Covid-19 has made confirming the necessary arrangements impossible at this time.

“We apologise to the many of you who were looking forward to running in this much-loved event, but it was important to us a decision was taken in good time, before runners stepped up their training to longer distances.” – bbc.com