Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tops US chart 25 years after it was first released

Mariah Carey is celebrating after her festive favourite, All I Want For Christmas Is You, finally hit the top of the US charts – 25 years after it was first released.

The single has sealed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and secured a record 19th chart-topper in America for Carey, surpassing Elvis Presley on 18.

She is now the solo artist with the most US number one singles in her own right, with only The Beatles on more with 20.

All I Want For Christmas Is You was initially ineligible to chart on release in the US because it was as an EP and not a single, meaning it was not allowed to compete in Billboard’s Hot 100.

The song has been released this year, on its silver anniversary, with a new music video featuring unreleased footage from the original 1994 shoot, a deluxe edition of its parent album, and a new mini-documentary about the track

After reaching number one, Carey tweeted: “We did it,” along with a string of emojis to convey happy tearlls.

According to Billboard, All I Want For Christmas Is You secured 45.6 million streams in the US, 34.4 million radio plays and 27,000 digital sales in the past week alone.

The single reached number two in the UK charts when it was released in 1994, missing out on the Christmas top spot to East 17’s Stay Another Day.

The track returned to its peak UK position again in 2017 and 2018 and is currently at number six in the race for this year’s Christmas number one single.

YouTube star LadBaby, who took the festive chart crown last year, is currently the front-runner to top the UK charts again on Friday ahead of the likes of Stormzy, Wham! and Ellie Goulding.

The vlogger, real name Mark Hoyle, released a charity single called I Love Sausage Rolls, a twist on Joan Jett’s I Love Rock “n” Roll, in the same vein as his 2018 chart-topper We Built This City, an ode to sausage rolls parodying Starship’s classic hit.

All proceeds for LadBaby’s novelty song will go to food bank charity The Trussell Trust for the second year running. – skynews.com