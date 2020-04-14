Marouane Fellaini leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who tested positive for coronavirus, has left hospital and said the “hardest part is behind me”.

The Belgium international, 32, has had three weeks of treatment in China after being diagnosed on 22 March.

“The time has come for me to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fellaini also thanked his club, Shandong Luneng, for taking “such good care” of him.

Chinese media reports said Fellaini was in isolation at Jinan hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.

During his stay, he posted videos of himself doing fitness work on social media.

Fellaini moved to China in 2019 after 11 seasons in England with United and Everton. – bbcom