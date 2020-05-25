Masiyiwa’s Re-Imagine Rural Initiative Completes 100KW Solar Project

Strive Masiyiwa’s Reimagine Rural Initiative has been pretty active over the last few years. The mandate of the initiative is to promote entrepreneurs with solutions to improve rural Africa. The US$100m fund was set up last February.

Most recently, Reimagine Rural managed to build a 100KW solar plant which will support 70 businesses in Ndolwane.

Posting on Facebook, Mr Masiyiwa said:

There is a place in rural Zimbabwe called Ndolwane. It is in a part of the country known as Matabeleland. We chose it as the first site of our ‘Re-Imagine Rural Ugesi Minigrids. We built a 100KW solar power plant at its small business centre. It now provides power to 70 small businesses, residents and other activities. Someone is planning to do a major poultry business using its power. We are expanding its power line grid to eventually reach a 10km radius. Strive Masiyiwa on Facebook

Ugesi Minigrids currently has 10 other solar sites in construction across the country and Strive Masiyiwa also says the concept might be adopted in other countries as philanthropists are approaching him showing interest in the idea;

This is my vision of how rural Africa can be Re-Imagined. My vision has drawn a lot of interest outside Zimbabwe. Several global philanthropists have asked for presentations on how this model can be used in other African countries. This really excites me. Even with the pandemic, we are still Re-Imagining. It might slow us down, but it will never stop us. Strive Masiyiwa

Considering the power challenges faced in Zim – and in rural areas especially, this is a great initiative that might even help with eLearning in future. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





