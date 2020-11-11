Masters tee times: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson playing times

Defending champion Tiger Woods will play with 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry in the opening two rounds of the 84th Masters, which starts on Thursday.

They tee off on the 10th at 12:55 GMT with US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.

Pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau, the US Open champion, is out at 12:33 alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is out with world number one Dustin Johnson and they tee off at 17:00 in round one.

It will be McIlroy’s sixth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, having won the three other majors.

Scotland’s Sandy Lyle, who won the Masters in 1988, is in the first group out from the 10th tee at 12:00.

The tournament, which is usually held in April but has been delayed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic, features a field of 93 players.

They will start off the first and 10th tees on Thursday and Friday to ensure everyone can complete their rounds before darkness.

The criteria for making the cut has changed, with only the lowest 50 and ties playing the final two rounds. Previously, anyone within 10 shots of the lead also made the cut.

Round one – Thursday, 12 November (all times GMT)

*denotes amateur

First tee

12:00 Lucas Glover (US), Corey Conners (Can), C.T. Pan (Tai)

12:11 Brandt Snedeker (US), Charles Howell III (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

12:22 Larry Mize (US), Andrew Landry (US), *Lukas Michel (Aus)

12:33 Matt Kuchar (US), Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na (US)

12:44 Xander Schauffele (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12:55 Charl Schwartzel (SA), Jason Day (Aus), *Abel Gallegos (Arg)

13:06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin (US), Tyler Duncan (US)

13:17 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

16:05 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

16:16 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US), *John Augenstein (US)

16:27 Phil Mickelson (US), Abraham. Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

16:38 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

16:49 Justin Thomas (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US)

17:00 Dustin Johnson (US), Patrick Cantlay (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

17:11 Zach Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ (US)

17:22 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd (US)

10th Tee

12:00 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker (US), *Yuxin Lin (Chi)

12:11 Webb Simpson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

12:22 Kevin Kisner (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler (US)

12:33 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

12:44 Patrick Reed (US), Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau (US)

12:55 Tiger Woods (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), *Andy Ogletree (US)

13:06 Jordan Spieth (US), Gary Woodland (US), Ian Poulter (Eng)

13:17 Graeme McDowell (NI), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley (US)

16:05 Justin Harding (SA), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

16:16 Chez Reavie (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

16:27 Bubba Watson (US), Matthew Wolff (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

16:38 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

16:49 Bernhard Langer (Ger), J.T. Poston (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

17:00 Fred Couples (US), Max Homa (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

17:11 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam (US), *James Sugrue (Ire)

Round two – Friday, 13 November

First tee

12:00 Justin Harding (SA), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can)

12:11 Chez Reavie (US), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

12:22 Bubba Watson (US), Matthew Wolff (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

12:33 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

12:44 Bernhard Langer (Ger), J.T. Poston (US), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

12:55 Fred Couples (US), Max Homa (US), Dylan Frittelli (SA)

13:06 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam (US), *James Sugrue (Ire)

16:05 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Jimmy Walker (US), *Yuxin Lin (Chi)

16:16 Webb Simpson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuya.m.a (Jpn)

16:27 Kevin Kisner (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler (US)

16:38 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

16:49 Patrick Reed (US), Paul Casey (Eng), Tony Finau (US)

17:00 Tiger Woods (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), *Andy Ogletree (US)

17:11 Jordan Spieth (US), Gary Woodland (US), Ian Poulter (Eng)

17:22 Graeme McDowell (NI), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Nate Lashley (US)

10th tee

12:00 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

12:11 Danny Willett (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US), *John Augenstein (US)

12:22 Phil Mickelson (US), Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

12:33 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

12:44 Justin Thomas (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (US)

12:55 Dustin Johnso (US)n, Patrick Cantlay (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

13:06 Zach Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Champ (US)

13:17 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd (US)

16:05 Lucas Glover (US), Corey Conners (Can), C.T. Pan (Tai)

16:16 Brandt Snedeker (US), Charles Howell III(US) , Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

16:27 Larry Mize (US), Andrew Landry (US), *Lukas Michel (Aus)

16:38 Matt Kuchar (US), Lee Westwood (Eng), Kevin Na (US)

16:49 Xander Schauffele (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

17:00 Charl Schwartzel (SA), Jason Day (Aus), *Abel Gallegos (Arg)

17:11 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin (US), Tyler Duncan (US)

17:22 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

-bbc.com