Mbano Manor Hotel brings on board top hotelier

THE exquisite Mbano Manor Hotel has announced the appointment of seasoned hotelier Jonathan Ellway as team leader to spearhead the hotel’s quest to be the destination of choice for travellers seeking a unique, exclusive experience of the majestic Victoria Falls.

Mbano Manor Hotel is a new bespoke, all-suite luxury boutique hotel located at the Victoria Falls.

“Jonathan is a welcome addition to the team. Renowned for his superb hospitality, his wealth of experience and knowledge complements our team and strong service offering. Jonathan has worked in general management for several boutique lodges, including the River Club in Livingstone and Elephant Camp at Victoria Falls,” Mbano Manor Hotel director Mati Nyazema said.

At the same time, the hotel has also terminated their reservations, sales and marketing partnership with African Inspiration Hotels and Lodges. Travellers planning their visit to the ictoria Falls can book their stay directly with Mbano Manor Hotel. Travel and tour operators are also invited to contact us for special rates and packages,” Nyazema said.

This change is effective from May 31, 2020. All future reservation, sales and marketing related correspondence can be directed to the hotel. The hotel property consists of 18 private and secluded luxury suites, each designed for effortless luxury experience, and nestled in a tree and bird sanctuary adjacent to the Zambezi National Park.

“Mbano Manor Hotel supports actions by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to contain the spread of Covid-19. “The well-being and safety of our guests, staff and partners remain our top priority. We have implemented health and safety measures that protect everyone who enters the hotel property, yet still retaining the quality of experience when staying at Mbano Manor Hotel,” Nyazema added.