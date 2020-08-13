Mbano Manor Hotel officially opens

VICTORIA Falls based hotel, Mbano Manor, officially opened last week, having completed in early 2020 at a cost of US$8 million.

Mbano Manor Hotel is an all-suite premium luxury hotel, comprising 19 suites, including a masterpiece Forest Villa. Support services include reception, lounge, bar, back of house, kitchen and swimming pool, in a teak forest setting adjacent to Zambezi National Park.

Matifadza Nyazema, Founder and Executive Director of the Hotel, said the launch of the hotel as part of the launch of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, was an absolute privilege and honour.

“I have travelled to over 60 countries during my career, and stayed at some of the best signature hotels in the world. What you see at Mbano today is the culmination of this experience, yet engineered by an expert design and architectural team to blend with our natural environment. Attention to detail defines the Mbano experience,” she said.

According to Nyazema, the exterior design of Mbano Manor Hotel embraces effortless countryside yet modern experience, defined by large bungalow architecture, open-flowing public areas and imposing verandas.

She said the individual suites consist of a calming lounge area with high ceiling, a spacious king-sized bedroom, bathroom, dressing room and a private courtyard. The perfect and tranquil space in which to unwind.

“Firstly, it is arguably the first luxury boutique hotel development of five-star positioning, to be opened in Zimbabwe, spearheaded by a black woman,” she noted, adding that as an award-winning tourism and hotel professional, she has over 30 years of hospitality experience including involvement in global travel companies and hotel start-ups across several African countries.

The hotel, scattered across the four-acre estate, the 19 suites are generously spaced each with an individual private entrance. “Our suites offer generous space, privacy and seclusion and effortless comfort define the Mbano experience.”

Nyazema said the hotel’s sustainable co-existence with nature was critical in the hotel development, as it is located within the ancient teak forest of the Zambezi national Park.

“The Mbano gardens are a wilderness gem, and a bird and tree sanctuary. The magnificent landscape design features indigenous trees and grasses. The natural bush dominates”, Nyazema explained.

She added that the boutique hotel contributes much needed new and globally competitive products into the tourism marketspace.

“We complement the existing accommodation product in and around Victoria Falls. Our aim is to open up new and additional markets for the benefit of the destination and the country”.

Nyazema highlighted that one key trend driving the future of luxury travel is the shift in values from the material to the experiential rather than saving up to buy luxurious possessions, people are choosing to spend their money on experiences. Mbano Manor Hotel is positioning itself to take up this opportunity in Zimbabwe and the region.

Mbano Hotel construction was funded by local pension funds, while feasibility exercise was funded by an international investor.

“We applaud and are grateful for the demonstration of confidence by local institutions. In particular Hippo Valley and Triangle Pension Funds”. Additional funding was also obtained from the Standard Chartered Pension Fund, and from two Minerva Pension Funds,” she said.

Nyazema said the Covid 19 pandemic was not anticipated, as a result, the hotel was barely open and had to close the hotel for several weeks for national lockdown.

The Hotel has also launched a special offer of US$95 per person per night bed and breakfast, including high tea.